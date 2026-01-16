Aurora: Lights of Wonder

Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: This amazing program explores the science and cultural stories of the aurora through stunning high-resolution footage from the Arctic.  Discover why they dance, their vibrant colors, and their presence on other planets in our full dome environment.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 6 PM and 7:30 PM

Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 6 PM and 7:30 PM

$6 for Madison residents, $9 non-resident.

Info

Kids & Family, Lectures & Seminars
608-663-6102
