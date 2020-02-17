Aurora: Lights of Wonder

press release: The northern lights, aurora borealis, produce some of the most amazing scenes you will ever witness in the sky. Most of the time these fleeting, subtle events are hardly noticeable, and photographers share time-lapse images of beauty almost too faint to see with the unaided eye. But occasionally, the aurora can fill the sky and move dramatically fast. Join us to experience amazing realtime recordings of auroral substorms that fill the sky and cover our entire dome! You will also learn what causes this spectacle, see beautiful artwork depicting mythology associated with aurora, and explore the current night sky.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold-out shows.

Tickets are now on sale for our special Valentine's shows for adult couples.