Austen Brantley Sculpture Unveiling

media release: The city of Madison Arts Commission is inviting the community to attend the unveiling of "Mother and Child," a new sculpture by Detroit-based artist Austen Brantley, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 4:30pm.

The unveiling of the figurative bronze sculpture, focusing on the bond between mother and child, will take place at the end of the sidewalk segment in the public right-of-way adjacent to 3002 Darbo Drive, at the base of the Starkweather Creek Pedestrian/Bike Path bridge.

Following the unveiling ceremony, the community is invited to continue the celebration at Parks Alive at Worthington Park, where attendees can enjoy additional arts programming and community activities, including music by Madison funk band Rare Element.

This project has been a long time coming, and I am so proud to complete this piece for the City of Madison. It has been a pleasure working on this commission and I hope Mother and Child is enjoyed by viewers for generations to come. Austen Brantley, artist

The sculpture represents the culmination of extensive community engagement between Brantley, Darbo-Worthington neighborhood residents, and students at Madison College. This collaborative approach ensures the artwork reflects and honors the community it will serve.

As Chair of the Madison Arts Commission, I would like to commend the City of Madison for its continued commitment to supporting public art that brings neighborhoods together and celebrates our shared humanity. Nick Pjevach, Madison Arts Commission

This public art installation stems from the 2017 Darbo-Worthington-Starkweather Neighborhood Plan(opens in a new window), which called for city investment in empowering the neighborhood through cultural and community development initiatives. The sculpture represents the effort of the Madison Arts Commission to bring meaningful public art to the East Madison community.

This project was funded in part by the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission, with funding from the Madison Professional Women for Good.

The unveiling ceremony and Parks Alive celebration are free and open to the public. For accessibility accommodations, contact the Madison Arts Commission.

Austen Brantley is a Detroit-based artist whose work explores themes of Black identity, heritage, and community resilience. His sculptures have been featured in exhibitions and public spaces across the country. Brantley's work was first showcased in Madison in 2022 during a residency and exhibition at Madison College's Truax Gallery.

Brantley is known for creating works that reflect the experiences and strength of marginalized communities, with previous installations addressing similar themes of family, identity, and cultural heritage.

The Madison Arts Commission (MAC) encourages artistic activities and initiates cultural programs that integrate, support, and advance arts and culture as an essential part of life in Madison. The Friends of the Madison Arts Commission (FoMAC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2020, supports the Commission's efforts to bring transformative public art to Madison communities.

