media release: Austin Cebulske is a saxophonist, educator, and composer hailing from the historically and culturally vibrant music scene of St. Louis, Missouri. He is currently residing in Madison, WI, where he serves as Lecturer of Saxophone & Music at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He leads an organ trio, Soul Impressions, his own jazz trio, and performs as a sideman in a diverse array of music ensembles in the Madison area.

As a performer, Austin has released several albums as a leader, including a self-titled debut with his quartet in 2020 and a trio record, Slophouse, in 2021. He can also be heard as a sideman on recordings with artists like the Funky Butt Brass Band, Drew Zaremba’s Big Band, & the Zach Rich Sextet. Throughout his career, Austin has been privileged to perform with such luminaries as Sheila Jordan, Vincent Gardner, Donald Harrison, Carmen Bradford, Dick Oatts, Rodney Whitaker and Marquis Hill. His extensive performance history has led him throughout Europe and across much of the United States, including to such iconic venues as Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Jazz At the Bistro, Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center and Dazzle Denver.

Austin holds a Bachelors of Music in Jazz Performance from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, a M.A. in Jazz Studies from Northern Illinois University, and is currently finishing a D.A. in Jazz Studies from the University of Northern Colorado. His dissertation focuses on the colorful improvisational vocabulary of George Coleman.