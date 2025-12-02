media release: Austin Cebulske (saxophone), Kelsey Wallner (voice), Chris Rottmayer (piano), John Christensen (bass) and Wayne Saltzmann II (drums).

‘Just Wasn’t Made For These Times’ The Austin Cebulske Quintet Performs the Music of Brian Wilson

Few icons of American popular music have left such a profound and resounding impact on nearly all genres and facets of 20th century music as Brian Wilson. Though most commonly known as the leader of the 60s surf-rock band, the Beach Boys, Wilson’s sophisticated harmonic palette, unconventional compositional sensibility, colorful arranging techniques, & vast sense of timbre charted new territory not only in the American Pop landscape but also within the jazz realm of the 1960s and 70s. His music continues to reverberate throughout the jazz community with artists like Brad Mehldau, Bill Frisell, & Larry Goldings regularly breathing new life into his compositions. From his work on the revolutionary album Pet Sounds (1966) and onward in his career, Wilson crafted a singular sound rich with harmonic complexity, asymmetrical structures, & a profound lyricism and melodic sensibility that is particularly well-suited to the jazz idiom.