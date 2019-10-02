Australia: The Old & the New in the Land Down Under

Google Calendar - Australia: The Old & the New in the Land Down Under - 2019-10-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Australia: The Old & the New in the Land Down Under - 2019-10-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Australia: The Old & the New in the Land Down Under - 2019-10-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Australia: The Old & the New in the Land Down Under - 2019-10-02 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Enjoy a virtual visit to Australia and learn about its unique history, flora, and fauna, along with how the animals and plants evolved in the diverse landscape. Australia's history involves three stories - the Aboriginal First Nations people, the British Tradition, and the Immigrants Story. Learn some 'dinkum,' Aussie slang, as well. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Karl van Lith, Traveler

Time: 6:30-8pm, Wednesday, October 9

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 2

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - Australia: The Old & the New in the Land Down Under - 2019-10-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Australia: The Old & the New in the Land Down Under - 2019-10-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Australia: The Old & the New in the Land Down Under - 2019-10-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Australia: The Old & the New in the Land Down Under - 2019-10-02 00:00:00