Authors' Showcase
Waunakee Library 201 N. Madison St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: Over twenty best-selling and award-winning authors from the area will meet & greet their fans, signing books and holding readings. Every genre will be represented, from children’s books to romance, mysteries, thrillers, fantasy and science fiction. An open mic will be part of the event, along with library tours and a scavenger hunt in the library. Free refreshments will also be provided.
