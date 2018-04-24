Autism: As We Are

press release: April is Autism Awareness Month and UW-Madison's Waisman Center is hosting an evening of discussions with individuals on the autism spectrum as they share their perspectives on a broad range of themes such as rights, dignity, social alienation, and the pursuit of personal goals.

The free event, "Autism - As We Are: An Evening of Growth and Challenge," will feature talks and video presentations by individuals on the autism spectrum. It will be held Tuesday, April 24, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Waisman Center's Wiley Conference Center on the second floor of the North Tower. The Waisman Center is located at 1500 Highland Ave.

