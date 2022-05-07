Autism Family Discovery Day
to
Orchid Heights Park, Middleton 3960 Valley Ridge Rd. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Join the Autism Society of South Central WI. Children, youth, and families are invited to touch, see, and experience nature via activity stations staffed by PBC Naturalists. Activity stations will include options such as:
- A sensory/exploration table
- Looking through binoculars
- Dipping pond water
- Making a craft project
A PBC Naturalist will also be available to hike to a set of springs and back (¾ mile one way from the shelter) with any interested families. Maps, resources, or consultation with a PBC Naturalist is available for any families who would like to try an independent hike.
Saturday, May 7, 1:00 -3:00 pm, Orchid Heights Park, Middleton