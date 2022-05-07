Autism Family Discovery Day

press release: Join the Autism Society of South Central WI. Children, youth, and families are invited to touch, see, and experience nature via activity stations staffed by PBC Naturalists. Activity stations will include options such as:

A sensory/exploration table

Looking through binoculars

Dipping pond water

Making a craft project

A PBC Naturalist will also be available to hike to a set of springs and back (¾ mile one way from the shelter) with any interested families. Maps, resources, or consultation with a PBC Naturalist is available for any families who would like to try an independent hike.

Saturday, May 7, 1:00 -3:00 pm, Orchid Heights Park, Middleton