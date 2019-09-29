press release: Autism Speaks is excited to be bringing a new walk to the Madison area! Create a team and join us as we fundraise and walk to raise awareness for the autism community! Register online at Autism Speaks!

8:30 AM Registration, 10 AM Opening Ceremonies, 10:30 AM Walk Begins, 11:30 AM Event Concludes

Autism Speaks Walk is the world’s largest fundraising event to enhance the lives of people with autism today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. The Autism Speaks Walk is powered by the love of parents, grandparents, children, siblings, friends, relatives, and support providers for the special people in their lives living with autism. Funds raised help fuel innovative research and make connections to critical lifelong supports and services.