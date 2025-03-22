Automatic Lover, DJ Francis Medrano

to

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Automatic Lover is what happens when a singer from Sonora, Mexico gets in a room with a drummer from the banks of Lake Superior. When keyboards steeped in jazz and salsa meet guitars raised on 80s hardcore and afrobeat. When the bass slaps back at its early metal roots with a whole horn section of funk. This will be a high-energy show you will not want to miss!

Info

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Music
608-285-2951
to
Google Calendar - Automatic Lover, DJ Francis Medrano - 2025-03-22 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Automatic Lover, DJ Francis Medrano - 2025-03-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Automatic Lover, DJ Francis Medrano - 2025-03-22 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Automatic Lover, DJ Francis Medrano - 2025-03-22 20:00:00 ical