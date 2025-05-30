Automatic Lover, Mama Wati, Eddy Birth

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery The band Automatic Lover pauses for a photo. Automatic Lover

media release: Bring your friends and family and blankets or chairs. Directly across from Hawthorne Park at 217 Division Street. Sara's Street food cart will be there, which serves classic Filipino street food, boba, and more! Free and open to the public, donations welcome.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1166337738577215/

Sponsored in part by: Kaleidoscope Event Design and SASY Neighborhood Association.

Rain date Sunday 6/1, 5-8pm