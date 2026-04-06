Automatic Lover, The Periodicals

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Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Automatic Lover: A Latin funk party. Music that moves you. A singer + producer from Sonora, Mexico. A Grammy-nominated disciple of the original funky drummer. keyboards steeped in jazz + Salsa meet guitars raised on 80’s hardcore and afrobeat. Bass that slaps back at acid-jazz roots and a whole horn section of funk.

From Madison and Milwaukee, The Periodicals merge northern soul, classic R&B, and alternative rock to create an inventive, soulful, and searching sound that will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your feet, but can catch you off-guard just as easily as they catch you singing along. 

$10 cover. 

Info

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harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
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608-249-4333
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