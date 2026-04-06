Automatic Lover, The Periodicals

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery The band Automatic Lover pauses for a photo. Automatic Lover

media release: Automatic Lover: A Latin funk party. Music that moves you. A singer + producer from Sonora, Mexico. A Grammy-nominated disciple of the original funky drummer. keyboards steeped in jazz + Salsa meet guitars raised on 80’s hardcore and afrobeat. Bass that slaps back at acid-jazz roots and a whole horn section of funk.

From Madison and Milwaukee, The Periodicals merge northern soul, classic R&B, and alternative rock to create an inventive, soulful, and searching sound that will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your feet, but can catch you off-guard just as easily as they catch you singing along.

$10 cover.