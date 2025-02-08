Automatic Lover, Play Machine

$10 adv.

media release: Automatic Lover is a new band with deep roots in the Madison music scene. The band weaves together anything from trap beats to soca, garage punk to samba, afrobeat to heavy disco. It’s music that makes you move. Uriel López-Rodríguez (voice), Matthew Reif (keys), Shanan Galligan (guitar), Brett Farrey (bass), Joey Banks (drums), Nick Bartell (sax), Jamie Kember (trombone, and Mike Bowman (trumpet).

Play Machine is an indie-pop rock band from Madison featuring Brian Liston and Joey Banks, two Madison powerhouse musicians creating a unique and infectious sound. Steeped in the world of EDM, Brian Liston paints dense soundscapes ranging from scary to elevating.