Automatic Lover, Play Machine

media release: For this special evening, we bring two bands for only $15!! Don't miss it!

Play Machine (8 PM)

Play Machine is an indie-pop rock band from Madison featuring Brian Liston and Joey Banks, two Madison powerhouse musicians creating a unique and infectious sound. Steeped in the world of EDM, Brian Liston paints dense soundscapes ranging from scary to elevating.

Automatic Lover (9 PM)

For the love of music! Automatic Lover is a new band with deep roots in the Madison music scene. The band weaves together anything from trap beats to soca, garage punk to samba, afrobeat to heavy disco. It’s music that makes you move. Uriel López-Rodríguez (voice), Matthew Reif (keys), Shanan Galligan (guitar), Brett Farrey (bass), Joey Banks (drums), Nick Bartell (sax), Jamie Kember (trombone, and Mike Bowman (trumpet).

Ticket: $15 (online or at the door)