ONLINE: Automation and Job Loss: Who Benefits from New Technology Under Capitalism?

press release: There are few terms that are both as spectacular and as terrifying as automation. Regardless of how we feel, this wave of new machinery and tech is steadily sweeping over the old muscle and nerve of industry. Will it come as a force of liberation from our labor or as another form of tyranny in free enterprise? Come join the International Marxist Tendency - Madison Branch to discuss all this and more.

