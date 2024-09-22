Autumn Equinox Celebration

media release: Join us for an event to mark the passing of seasons on this year’s autumnal equinox—the moment in which the Sun is exactly above the equator, and day and night are of equal length.

We will be guided in celebration by Haven, practicing pagan and member of our community. We invite anyone who is “Earth-spirituality curious” or simply wanting to mark this moment in a new way, honor change, or gain a new connection with the Earth.