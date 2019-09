press release: Sept 23 9a - 4p, Threshold, 2717 Atwood Avenue.

Cost: FREE

Schedule of Events

9:00 AM- 4:00 PM Open House - come and visit!

12:00-1:15 PM Gong Bath with Beth Kiser

1:15-1:30 PM Short Break

1:30-2:45 PM Circle & Ritual focusing on balance

2:45-4:00 PM Social Time and Refreshments

