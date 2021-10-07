Autumn Reverie, Courtesy, Ironplow

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release:

AUTUMN REVERIE - An explosive melodic rock band from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/AutumnReverie

https://www.autumnreverie.com

COURTESY - A loud band from a place in Wisconsin no one really cares about.

https://www.facebook.com/Courtesyofficial/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1pRmI23pmMBJU04aalTI6M

IRONPLOW - Sometimes floating high as a zeppelin, other times crawling low like an unholy sabbath performed in deep purple caverns, but always drumming the engine hard, motorheads glowing in a rush of guitar nirvana. Ironplow. Your power trio.

https://www.facebook.com/ironplowband

Must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test upon entrance.

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-640-4441
Google Calendar - Autumn Reverie, Courtesy, Ironplow - 2021-10-07 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Autumn Reverie, Courtesy, Ironplow - 2021-10-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Autumn Reverie, Courtesy, Ironplow - 2021-10-07 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Autumn Reverie, Courtesy, Ironplow - 2021-10-07 20:00:00 ical