Autumn Reverie, Zeroed Hero, Pudge

press release: Madison-area rock bands Autumn Reverie and Zeroed Hero and Appleton’s Pudge will be performing live at Art In, located at 1444 East Washington Avenue in Madison, on Friday, April 5, 2019. $5 cover at the door. Doors at 7pm, rock & roll at 8pm. he event marks Autumn Reverie’s first return to Madison in nearly a year, on the heels of the recent release of their new single "Carmine", and Pudge will be celebrating their recent WAMI nomination for Alternative Rock/Rock Artist of the Year. Come as you are, be nice, respect. Be sure to tip the bartenders & servers.

Autumn Reverie is an explosive post-grunge band out of Madison known for catchy grooves, great melodies, powerful vocals and their high energy performances no matter what the crowd or venue size. Autumn Reverie has seen success after their self titled release including local radio play and having the pleasure to share the bill with international acts such as Bush, Chevelle, Shinedown, Filter, and Art of Dying.

Zeroed Hero pours a classic blend of '70s and '90s style rock that’s more Muhammad Ali than Mike Tyson, featuring tight, riffy guitars and smart, thoughtful lyrics presented with sweet, memorable harmonies. Their high-energy live concerts built on visceral rhythms, immersive grooves, rich melodies, and powerful harmonies showcase the strength of the songs on their debut album Love Letters to a Mannequin.

RIYL: Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Royal Blood

Pudge is a band with a unique approach to their music. Hailing from Appleton, WI, the band’s story has roots that date back to the late ‘90s. Inspired by artists the likes of Nirvana, The Angry Samoans, and Mudhoney, the group managed to create a really direct sound loaded with abrasive guitar tones and memorable melodies. The band’s self-titled debut release dates back to 1999. They subsequently released the albums Closer to You and Open Cuts. The band is now back on the scene with a new EP and a single fresh off the presses in 2018; released last August, the Pachyderm Sessions EP was recorded at the iconic Pachyderm Studios, where Nirvana famously shut the world out to record their acclaimed third album, In Utero, alongside producer Steve Albini.

