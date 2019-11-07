press release: The Autumn Ridge Path is a proposed multi-use path that will connect users between Milwaukee Street and Commercial Avenue north of Highway 30. The proposed path will include a bridge overpass of Highway 30.

Public Information Meetings, discussions with Alders, and input from various committees and boards will be utilized to determine the overall scope and design of the project.

Public Information Meetings

The first Public Information Meeting for this project has been scheduled for 6:00 PM on November 7th. The meeting will be held in the LMC of Kennedy Elementary School (221 Meadowlark Dr, Madison, WI 53714). The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the project, provide feedback, and ask questions regarding the project.