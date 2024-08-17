Autumn Rose, Sapsucker, Blasfemme, Lily

× Expand Andie Gibeson-Bradley Autumn Rose and guitar. Autumn Rose

media release: Doors open 7pm, music begins at 8pm, at Nottingham Ballroom at 146 Langdon St, Madison WI 53703

$5-10 suggested donation at the door. Face masks provided and encouraged.

An evening of live folk, rock and singer-songwriter music featuring local artist Autumn Rose and special guests Sapsucker, Blasfemme and Lily.

Come for the music, enjoy a balcony view of Lake Mendota and learn about cooperative housing in Madison while you're here!

Nottingham Ballroom is a long-running DIY music venue located in Nottingham Cooperative, a 1920s lakeside Mediterranean Revivalist-style mansion and one of the roughly 30 cooperative houses in Madison. The Ballroom has hosted touring and local music and events for the Madison community since the Cooperative's founding in the 1970s. The building is on the National and State Historic Registers.