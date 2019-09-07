press release: With the goal of funding a digital cinema projector, the Al. Ringling Theatre will host multi-award-winning Wisconsin historian and author Jerry Apps for its “Autumn with the Al. Ringling Theatre” event from 5-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Wild Rose Ranch, E12311 County Rd W, Baraboo.

“We’re excited to invite the community for an evening of storytelling and music in a beautiful setting,” says Aural Umhoefer, president of Al. Ringling Theatre Friends, the non-profit that owns the venue. “Screening films is among the strongest traditions at the Al. Ringling Theatre. We hope to show more films for the enjoyment of our local and regional patrons with the help of our generous donors.”

Storyteller Jerry Apps literally wrote the book on Baraboo, Ringlingville USA, published in 2004, as well as nearly 35 other books of Wisconsin history. Aside from storytelling breaks with Apps, the evening will include fireside guitar by Christopher Allen, president of the Madison Classical Guitar Society; music by two-man “junk orchestra” Boo Bradley; and a harvest buffet, drinks and a cash bar.

Individual tickets are available for $75. VIP box seats are on sale for $90. VIP boxes of eight seats are available for $720. Box seats include champagne. Tickets can be purchased online at alringling.org/autumn- fundraiser. Call 608.356.8864 for more information or to buy tickets. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

Though the historical theatre was built to accommodate film screenings — a forward-thinking request of Mr. Ringling — technology has changed drastically since 1915. Currently, the Al. Ringling Theatre rents a digital cinema projector at a daily rate from a Madison company, which adds to costs, in addition to staff time to pick up and return the projector. With support from generous donors, the theatre hopes to buy a digital cinema projector and show more films for the community, creating more memories in this one-of-a-kind theatre.

Al. Ringling Theatre is an architectural gem in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin. Built in 1915 by circus founder Al. Ringling and restored to its original luster a century later, the gold and burgundy adorned theatre boasts towering columns and canvas murals inside and decorative terra cotta outside. Known to locals as “the Al.”, it serves as a hub for arts and culture in the region. Dubbed “America’s Prettiest Playhouse,” the Al. Theatre Ringling theatre has hosted performances from vaudeville to Broadway plays, musical virtuosos to community theatre. The Al. also includes an art gallery with exhibitions by local artists and artisans.