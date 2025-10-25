AutumnFest

media release: Join us for this family event and fundraiser featuring: games, food carts, crafts, music by Lilies of the Midwest,and animal guests from Havens Petting Farm–including pony rides!

We’ll also host a food drive for local families, and we’ll decorate FUS for the autumn season!

Our Silent and Live Auctions–plus raffles for kiddos and adults–will be featured as well!

If you have questions or would like to volunteer, please contact Cheryll Mellenthin at cheryllm@fusmadison.org or 608-233-9774 ext. 130.

Family tickets are $35 for the whole family and individual tickets are $15. You can also purchase your raffle tickets in advance with $5 per raffle for adults and $1 per raffle for kids.