media release: From the creative team behind Madison’s own MIDWEST VINTAGE FLEA comes AUX, a reimagined approach to vintage pop-up markets, held at THE TINSMITH event venue at 828 East Main Street on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025, from the brunch hour of 10am to the dusky late afternoon of 5pm.

Boutique vintage fashion alongside decor and furnishings from Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and beyond— all staged in thematic context to delight and mesmerize attendees. Everything presented will be available for purchase. Local furniture delivery will be free within Dane County after the event.

For the premiere event, AUX will feature four general theme districts— each spotlighting design concepts that encompass vintage clothing, vintage furnishing and decor, and last but certainly not least— vintage media objects.

AUX celebrates analog artifacts by pairing records and rare books (presented by our official bookseller Madison Paperbacks) in fully furnished staged areas— or what we term ‘environmental narratives’ presented by THE BOUNTY, a creative design firm and retail warehouse on Madison’s South Park Street. Tintype portraits will be offered by the captivating Milwaukee-based artist Margaret Muza Photography located at the fitting room loft.

Vendor Districts and Environmental Narratives are paired together under four theme categories for our first event:

- 🐴 (MID)WESTERN: Recapture the Old West with a tour of rawhide rugs, country gold records, and a collection of fine western wear & accessories suited for today’s rhinestone cowpokes and fringe folks. Shops featured: Fords On Main (Campbellsport, Wisc.), Olio MLPS (Multiple Vendors, Minneapolis), Sagittarian Sisters Collective (Madison), Ramblin’ Folk (Durand, Ill.). Featuring Golden Age Country Western vinyl DJ

- ⚛️ ATOMIC AGE: The dream of a fully automated world of tomorrow is realized in living technicolor here in this vendor district complete with Space Age furnishings, cubist-inspired wall art, and sprinkled with starburst prints galore. Shops featured: Alive & Fine (Milwaukee), Jade and Ginger Vintage (West Bend, Wisc.), Rewind Decor (Madison), Nostalgica Vintage (Grand Rapids, MI). Featuring Lounge / Exotica / Bossa Nova vinyl DJ set by IAN ADCOCK.

- 🪩 DISCO DECO: Where the metallic streamlined luxury of Art Deco meets the hot disco heat of the dance floor. Like the synthetic pulse of Georgio Moroder’s soundtrack over the remastered version of Fritz Lange’s Metropolis, this vendor district is a hifi hybrid of flash, frills, and flamboyance. Shops featured: Plume (Milwaukee), Cool Heat Vintage (Chicago), Sardines Vintage Collective (Multiple Vendors, Milwaukee), Good Style Shop (Multiple Vendors, Madison). Featuring Italo Disco / Post-Punk / Synth-Pop vinyl DJ set by JOEY TUCCI.

- 📚 IVY LEAGUE FM: History echoes as stolid uniformity and rakish rebellion collide in this ivy-lined vintage vignette of classic East Coast style. Left-of-the-dial radio, works of peace & protest, and pennants bring a fraternal feel to this zone. Shops featured: Paradox Modern Vintage (Madison), Silver Rose Vintage (Madison), Olio MLPS (Multiple Vendors, Minneapolis), The Bounty (Madison). Featuring College Rock / Sophistipop vinyl DJ set by EVAN WOODWARD

All themes are accompanied by respective complimentary hors-d’œuvre catered by KYLE KIEPERT of Don’t Cook For Cowboys and on-theme craft cocktails (NA, beer and wine options available).

Advance tickets are $15 and include a drink ticket redeemable for one beer or wine option. Advance ticket purchasers’ names will check in with the will-call table upon entry and receive their drink ticket. Door tickets purchased at the day of the event are $20.

Ample parking is available in the parking garage at 111 S Livingston Ave at the corner of E Main and S Livingston. Street side parking is not metered on Sundays, but come early, as this is downtown Madison. The venue is one block from the Paterson BRT Madison Metro stop.