ONLINE: Ava Shadmani

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert

Ava Shadmani – Lecture recital

Johanna Wienholts, Harp

Aubrie Jacobson, Piano

Wes Luke, Violin

Kaleigh Acord, Viola

Mark Bridges, Cello

Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

Program

Chants populaires persanes pour violon et harpe Iradj Sahbai (b. 1945)

Dāy balal

Simay jān

Asemoon be in Gapi

lālāii “Gorgāni”

Pache Leila

Ascension

Damkol, Damkol

“Love Drunk” – Folk Songs Set No.16b for Violin and Piano Reza Vali (b. 1952)

Longing

In Memory of a Lost Beloved

The Girl from Shiraz

Love Drunk

Avaz-e Jan for Violin Shahab Paranj (b. 1983)

“Reincarnation” for String Quartet Mohamadreza Darvishi (b. 1955)

I

II

“I Will Greet the Sun Again” for String Quartet Sahba Aminikia (b. 1981)

Written for Ava Shadmani

Poem by Foroogh Farrokhzad