ONLINE: Ava Shadmani
Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page.
Ava Shadmani – Lecture recital
Johanna Wienholts, Harp
Aubrie Jacobson, Piano
Wes Luke, Violin
Kaleigh Acord, Viola
Mark Bridges, Cello
Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.
Program
Chants populaires persanes pour violon et harpe Iradj Sahbai (b. 1945)
Dāy balal
Simay jān
Asemoon be in Gapi
lālāii “Gorgāni”
Pache Leila
Ascension
Damkol, Damkol
“Love Drunk” – Folk Songs Set No.16b for Violin and Piano Reza Vali (b. 1952)
Longing
In Memory of a Lost Beloved
The Girl from Shiraz
Love Drunk
Avaz-e Jan for Violin Shahab Paranj (b. 1983)
“Reincarnation” for String Quartet Mohamadreza Darvishi (b. 1955)
I
II
“I Will Greet the Sun Again” for String Quartet Sahba Aminikia (b. 1981)
Written for Ava Shadmani
Poem by Foroogh Farrokhzad