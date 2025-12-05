Avanti Piano Trio

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Live from the Mead Witter School of Music series. Free.

media release:

Avanti Piano Trio

Alissa Freeman, piano

Hillary Hempel, violin

Hannah Wolkstein, cello

“Live from the Mead Witter School of Music” is a chamber music series held the second Sunday of each month at the Hamel Music Center during the academic year.

The series is made available by the generosity of donors to the David and Kato Perlman Live from the Mead Witter School of Music Fund.

608-263-5615
