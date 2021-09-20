media release: A dazzling array of musical talents will be showcased throughout the season during these hour-long programs, organized by John Beutel and sponsored by the Stoughton Area Senior Center. All Music Appreciation Series events are free and open to the public.

Madison's Avanti Piano Trio (Joseph Ross, piano; Wes Luke, violin; Hannah Wolkenstein, cello) is composed of professional musicians dedicated to performing stimulating and varied piano trio repertoire. These professional Madison musicians have appeared on our series before and have exhibited wonderful energy and musicality.

www.facebook.com/avantipianotrio