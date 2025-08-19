Avanti Piano Trio
Stoughton Library 304 S. 4th St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
media release: The Avanti Piano Trio (Alissa Freeman, piano; Hillary Hempel, violin; Hannah Wolkstein, cello), is an accomplished and PBS-recorded group from Madison, WI. Delighting audiences with their passion, artistry, and desire to share the stories composers tell through their compositions.
Hillary Hempel, violin | Hannah Wolkstein, cello | Alissa Freeman, piano
Info
Stoughton Library 304 S. 4th St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Music