Avanti Piano Trio

Stoughton Library 304 S. 4th St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

media release: The Avanti Piano Trio (Alissa Freeman, piano; Hillary Hempel, violin; Hannah Wolkstein, cello), is an accomplished and PBS-recorded group from Madison, WI. Delighting audiences with their passion, artistry, and desire to share the stories composers tell through their compositions.

Hillary Hempel, violin | Hannah Wolkstein, cello | Alissa Freeman, piano

