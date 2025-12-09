Avanti Piano Trio

StudioShare Madison 5003 W. University Ave. Suite 180, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

$20 - reserve by emailing Shad: thestudio615@gmail.com to reserve seats (seating is limited to 42). For each adult reservation, receive one free youth ticket - please specify this in your reservation email.

This recital is part of the Suite of Seasons Festival at Studio Four, the recital venue at StudioShare Madison. Every performer in the Suite of Seasons Festival engages with the audience making it youth-audience friendly. All ages are welcome.  5003 W University Avenue at Whitney Way, Madison 

Info

Music
608-663-9899
