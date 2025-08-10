× Expand Kennis Negron Avanti Piano Trio and instruments. Avanti Piano Trio, from left: Hannah Wolkstein, Alissa Freeman, Hillary Hempel.

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

The Chazen Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert.

Please arrive by 12:15 pm, as seating is limited and registration is required for a spot in the Sunday Afternoon Live audience section. Chazen staff will be checking in guests at both entrance doors according to last name. You will not need to show a printed ticket.

Museum goers who did not register in advance may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries. Any audience section seating open after 12:15 pm is open to walk-in guests.

Food and drink are available for purchase at the Chazen Café.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where should I park?

There are several parking garages within a few blocks of the museum. Limited accessible parking stalls are located in front of the building. Contact UW Transportation Services for more information: https://transportation.wisc.edu/visitor-parking/. We are also on several Madison Metro bus routes, and BCycle stations are nearby.

Where at the museum is this event?

Please check-in with our Chazen staff at either entrance. The concert takes place in the Mead Witter Lobby.

Can I call if I have questions?

Yes! You can call the welcome desk to speak with our Visitor Services team at 608-263-2246.