media release: Getting tired of the cold? We've got you covered! The Midwinter Concert Series is back!

The Avanti Trio

Hillary Hempel, violin

Hannah Wolkstein, cello

Alissa Freeman, piano

Sunday, Jan 26 at 5pm

Works by Haydn, Brahms, and Shoenfield

5pm - music / 6pm - communal meal

Midwinter Concerts and Meals are FREE! ﻿Donations gladly accepted to support the ongoing series