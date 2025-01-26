Avanti Trio
media release: Getting tired of the cold? We've got you covered! The Midwinter Concert Series is back!
Hillary Hempel, violin
Hannah Wolkstein, cello
Alissa Freeman, piano
Sunday, Jan 26 at 5pm
Works by Haydn, Brahms, and Shoenfield
5pm - music / 6pm - communal meal
Midwinter Concerts and Meals are FREE! Donations gladly accepted to support the ongoing series
Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
