media release: Mark the calendars as the Wisconsin volleyball team will compete at the 2026 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) First Serve, held at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum from August 21-23, 2026.

The event will include eight elite teams that finished in the top 12 of the 2025 AVCA Final Poll. Teams participating in this year’s event include all four of the 2025 NCAA Championship Semifinalists and National Champion Texas A&M, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Wisconsin, in addition to Arizona State, Louisville, SMU and Texas.

The Badgers finished the 2025 season with a 28-5 overall record, advancing to the National Semifinals for the seventh time program history. UW ended the year in second place in the Big Ten with a conference record of 17-3, and concluded the season ranked No. 5 in the AVCA Poll, finishing in the top-10 for the 12th time in 13 seasons.

The schedule and times of the six matches at the AVCA First Serve will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the AVCA First Serve will go on sale Friday, January 30 at 10 am CT at www.fiservforum.com. Additional information and updates on the event can be found at HERE.