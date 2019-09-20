Avengers: Endgame

press release:USA | 182 minutes | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Friday, September 20 | 4:00pm; Saturday, September 21 | 6:30pm; Sunday, September 22 | 2:00pm

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers -- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos -- the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.