media release: Aventuras en Español is a series at the Madison Children’s Museum that offers language practice to all children through crafts, (bi)literacy and musically-related initiatives.

¡Únete a nosotros para celebrar el Día de la Amistad. Nuestro próximo taller se trata de amor y amistad. Los niños harán pulseras de la amistad, disfrutarán de un cuento bilingüe y participarán en un mural especial donde podrán pintar o dibujar con amigos. Además, cada niño se llevará a casa una tarjeta de amistad hecha a mano, todo mientras practican su español.

Join us for Friendship Day! Our next workshop is all about love and friendship. Kids will make friendship jewelry, enjoy a bilingual story time, and take part in a special friendship mural where they can paint or draw with friends. Plus, everyone will get to take home a handmade friendship card, all while speaking in Spanish.