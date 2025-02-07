Avery Brutosky
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital for student composer Arika Kleinschmidt. Free.
media release: Avery Brutosky Elective Voice Recital
Avery Brutosky
Alex Cook
Will Preston
Danielle Bullock
Matthew Jordan
Eva Perez
Kaitlin Case
Avery Brutosky, Alex Cook, and Will Preston are putting on a dual voice recital, featuring several guest performers from the studio of Dr. Julia Rottmayer, featuring art songs, cantatas, and opera scenes exploring the stages of our lives and the emotions within them.