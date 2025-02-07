Mead Witter School of Music recital for student composer Arika Kleinschmidt. Free.

media release: Avery Brutosky Elective Voice Recital

Avery Brutosky

Alex Cook

Will Preston

Danielle Bullock

Matthew Jordan

Eva Perez

Kaitlin Case

Avery Brutosky, Alex Cook, and Will Preston are putting on a dual voice recital, featuring several guest performers from the studio of Dr. Julia Rottmayer, featuring art songs, cantatas, and opera scenes exploring the stages of our lives and the emotions within them.