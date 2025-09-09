× Expand Sharon Vanorny The duo Avian Aura. Avian Aura: Gary Flesher Jr. (left) and Joan Herzing.

media release: Based in Madison, husband and wife duo Joan Herzing and Gary Flesher Jr. first began creating music together in early 2014, when the pair were involved with various lineups, garnering experience in studios and on stage, and becoming players in the regional Upper-Midwest music scene. Until then, Joan had been (and still is) active in the long-established powerhouse band, the Blue Olives, while Gary was (and still is) chipping away at his songwriting and technical prowess.

Avian Aura decidedly took flight (pun) as of late 2017, recording the first EP- At First Glance- in early 2018; then got to work crafting and delivering a solid live performance, playing a host of venues that specialize in good vibes and positivity, and engaging with a supportive audience both on and off the stage.

Expect to hear a mix of original music with a healthy dose of tasteful covers, an array of Joan's instrumentation (saxophone, keys, cajon, accordion, etc) and soaring vocals, and Gary contributing on acoustic guitar, vocals, hand pan (and working the mixer.) Avian Aura is a fresh presentation on a classic concept, hoping to be present and connected, to express what it means to be human in an otherwise distant existence, and on track to continue producing content, contact and mileage.