Avoid Stupid Tax

media release: This course is designed to highlight the most common areas that cause a business owner to pay Stupid Tax. Penalties and interest for non-compliance, on both the state and federal levels, will cause several businesses to fail within the first two years. These are easily avoidable, so we do not need to get mired in the Stupid Tax spiral. Participants will be given advice, information, and usable tax saving strategies to start planning smart.

Lynne Mason has been in this industry for over 25 years. She started out helping her mother in their family-owned restaurant preparing work schedules, payroll, and filing taxes and discovered quickly that she had a motivating love for all things tax and accounting. Lynne is an Enrolled Agent, which means that she can work closely with the IRS on your behalf, and her knowledge of tax and accounting will most certainly uncover tax advantages for you and your business. Lynne takes the time to listen to your goals and works closely with you to help advise you through all of your hard-earned accomplishments. She wants to see her clients succeed and she takes personal pride in delivering an unmatched client experience that you will find at no other firm.