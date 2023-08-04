media release: In 2018, Hayden Holbert marked his first full year of pasture-based farming on his family’s farm. He co-founded Avrom Farm Party as a celebration of regenerative agriculture and community alongside his childhood friend and bandmate Spencer Tweedy. At that first party, Hayden and his friends served dinner and beers while three bands played into a clear Wisconsin night.

By its fourth year, Avrom Farm Party grew to support five meals prepared on the farm, performances by over a dozen artists over two days, two nights of camping and activities, and a community that plans traditions around being in Green Lake for a weekend each summer. The fifth annual Avrom Farm Party is shaping up to top every party the farm has ever seen.

Although Avrom Farm merged its successes with 99 Counties last year, Avrom Farm Party’s mission to connect people with good food and good music remains unchanged. We choose to honor the farm’s founder, renowned sculptor-painter and Hayden’s grandfather Lester Schwartz, and maintain a collection of his works here on the farm.

Learn more about Avrom Farm, 99 Counties, and Lester Schwartz.

ll tickets include music, campsite access, craft, art and gardening workshops, farm tour, family-friendly activities. $95/weekend ($45 Friday, $65 Saturday).

Doors open at 3PM on Friday and 10AM on Saturday. Artist set times and the meal and activity schedule will be released soon!

Performers include: Katy Kirby

Ratboys

Squirrel Flower (solo)

V.V. Lightbody

Macie Stewart

Little Mazarn

Bricktown Sound feat. Raven Wright and C Buns

BSA Gold

Tommy Goodroad & The Highway Birds

Neptune’s Core

lily.com

Henry True

Chloe Kimes

Case Oats

Storey Littleton

m.e.h.

Los Gallos

Family Junket

HATE/LAB performing ANIMAL PLAY

Em Neale motion workshop

Emceed by Al Scorch