Avrom Farm Party
to
media release: In 2018, Hayden Holbert marked his first full year of pasture-based farming on his family’s farm. He co-founded Avrom Farm Party as a celebration of regenerative agriculture and community alongside his childhood friend and bandmate Spencer Tweedy. At that first party, Hayden and his friends served dinner and beers while three bands played into a clear Wisconsin night.
By its fourth year, Avrom Farm Party grew to support five meals prepared on the farm, performances by over a dozen artists over two days, two nights of camping and activities, and a community that plans traditions around being in Green Lake for a weekend each summer. The fifth annual Avrom Farm Party is shaping up to top every party the farm has ever seen.
Although Avrom Farm merged its successes with 99 Counties last year, Avrom Farm Party’s mission to connect people with good food and good music remains unchanged. We choose to honor the farm’s founder, renowned sculptor-painter and Hayden’s grandfather Lester Schwartz, and maintain a collection of his works here on the farm.
Learn more about Avrom Farm, 99 Counties, and Lester Schwartz.
ll tickets include music, campsite access, craft, art and gardening workshops, farm tour, family-friendly activities. $95/weekend ($45 Friday, $65 Saturday).
Doors open at 3PM on Friday and 10AM on Saturday. Artist set times and the meal and activity schedule will be released soon!
Performers include: Katy Kirby
Ratboys
Squirrel Flower (solo)
V.V. Lightbody
Macie Stewart
Little Mazarn
Bricktown Sound feat. Raven Wright and C Buns
BSA Gold
Tommy Goodroad & The Highway Birds
Neptune’s Core
lily.com
Henry True
Chloe Kimes
Case Oats
Storey Littleton
m.e.h.
Los Gallos
Family Junket
HATE/LAB performing ANIMAL PLAY
Em Neale motion workshop
Emceed by Al Scorch