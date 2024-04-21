Awakening 101

media release: In this class, there is an opportunity to recognize and strengthen the muscle of choosing to pause. One of the ways this is accomplished is by putting the ego aside; observing patterns, beliefs and misperceptions; and surrendering that which no longer serves. Participants often share that they experience more clarity, self-love, and peace. Facilitator: Michaela Torcaso.

No prerequisite, open to all. $300; veterans attend for free (veterans please call 608.238.7378 to register.)