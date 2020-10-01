ONLINE: Awareness Film Fest

media release: The Awareness Film Festival is organized by Heal One World, a non-profit charity serving the community surrounding West Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles, California.

As well as serving as a fundraiser, the mission of the Awareness Film Festival is to inform and inspire audiences through a program of films on ecological, political, health/well being, and spiritual topics. We are honored to have the opportunity to spotlight filmmakers committed to making positive change throughout the world.

We showcase both documentary and narrative features, as well as short films, music videos, and public service announcements. Our events include filmmaker Q&As, filmmaker panels, as well as conscious art and music. ​​​​​

Any net profits from this event will go completely to charity, including our partner organizations.

This year marks the 11th annual Awareness Film Festival, and due to COVID-19, we will also be hosting the festival virtually. Audiences and filmmakers alike have the ability to come to our Virtual Village from the privacy of their own homes. Attendees will be able to view full-length and short films, as well as a multitude of documentaries; Attend virtual Q&As and panels with directors; Attend an online-happy hour, and much more!

Opening day is October 1 and the festival runs through October 11.

Join us this year in watching films that do more than just entertain!

Ticket options range from $15-$125!

For more information go to https://www.awarenessfestival. org/