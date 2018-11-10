press release: The public is cordially invited the Awesome Autumn Adventure on Saturday, November 10th at The Woman's Club, 108 S. Jackson St., Janesville. Hors d'oeuvres begin at 5:30 pm with entertainment and presentations at 6:30 pm. Our guest speaker will be Kay Elmsley Weeden, a professional storyteller. Also on the program is Michael Strelchek with a talk and meditation on the theme for this event, "Imagining Our New Story" plus an astrological update from Barry Kerr. Dessert will follow the program. Sponsored by the Imagineers, cost is $5.