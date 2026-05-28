media release: Awesomely Radical Love Open House on Saturday, June 6, 3801 Regent St.

Built for the ones who never fit in. You're exactly who we made this for. Awesomely Radical Love is a yoga and mindfulness studio in Madison — made for misfits, oddballs, and anyone who's ever been told they're too much. We're a third space where you can breathe, heal, be seen, and find joy. All of your parts are welcome here. No performance. No perfection. Just real people doing the real work together.

Love is radical. Joy is awesome. Kindness is real.

Come to our open house on Saturday, June 6 to check out our vibe, take a class, eat some cake, or soak in the jubilee. Ages 6-99 are welcome. All yoga classes at ARL are accessible for all bodies. We are a trauma-informed, modification-forward yoga studio in Madison, WI. That means, whether you’re brand new to yoga, recovering from injury or trauma, or are just tired of studios that weren’t built with your body in mind, you belong here.

9:00 - Yoga Flow

10:30 - Bollywoodbeat Dance

11:15 - Yoga 101

12:45 - Kundalini

1:30 - Joyful Yoga

2:45 - Sound Bath