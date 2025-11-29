Aya, Kamale N'Goni, DJ Lyriks

× Expand Tamara Gruber Aya, right, and band members Adrienne Hampton, Tim Gruber, Jocelyn Real, and Martin Gruber, from left. Aya, right, and band members Adrienne Hampton, Tim Gruber, Jocelyn Real, and Martin Gruber, from left.

media release: Aya is a dynamic performer from Gambia. He has an amazing stage presence, singing, dancing, and drawing his audiences into his upbeat Afrobeat music. His band kicks out danceable grooves.

Sailou Mballow, who goes by the stage name of Aya, is a singer-songwriter from Gambia, West Africa, where he was the lead singer for the Nobles, a band that recorded and toured widely throughout West Africa, playing sold out shows in the largest venues in the region.

Aya is known for his captivating blend of Afrobeats, R&B and Gambian cultural influences. His music takes listeners on a sonic journey that reflects his diverse background. He seamlessly merges genres, creating a unique sound that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Aya’s music is a testament to the rich tapestry of influences he grew up with. Coming from a Fulani background, he developed a deep appreciation for cultural diversity and music from a young age. This multicultural upbringing became the foundation of his artistry, inspiring him to explore various genres and embrace the richness of his surroundings.

Aya relocated to the United States in 2024 and since then has performed in Atlanta and New York. On October 31, 2024, he released his first solo project, Stadium Vol. 1 EP, a 5-track extended play that marked a new chapter in his musical journey.

In August, 2025, Aya launched his new live band and performed at Africa Fest in Madison, Wisconsin. The band members are Aya, vocals; Adrienne Hampton, bass; Jocelyn Real, keyboard; Mandjou Mara, djembe; Martin Gruber, guitar; and Tim Gruber, drums.