media release: Crucible welcomes Ayria for a live performance, with dance music before and after!

For over two decades, Canadian icon Jennifer Parkin has carved out a unique space in the industrial scene as Ayria, a driving feminine force behind some of the genre's most addictive earworms. Fusing driving bass synths with addictive, stompy beats, Ayria has hooked listeners since 2003 with a sound that is as catchy as it is dark.

Following the success of her 2022 Artoffact Records debut, This is my Battle Cry, which featured anthems like "Stranger Danger" and "No One Asked You"—Ayria embarked on the Battle Cry tour, tearing up stages from the UK to the US and Canada. Her live show is a proven force of energy.

Now, the wait is over. 2026 marks the next evolution of Ayria. With her seventh full-length studio album ready to drop this year, Jennifer is set to deliver a slick, mature, and intensely danceable new chapter. The Battle Cry was just the beginning.