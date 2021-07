media release: Doors @ 630

$15 ADV

Tickets - https://bit.ly/3hOoDig

18+ or With Guardian; 21+ Drink with ID

94.1 JJO &Midwest Mix-Up Present

Ayron Jones

Local support Tba

Tickets - https://MidwestMix-Up.eventbrite.com

Like us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/midwestmixup1

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @midwestmixup1