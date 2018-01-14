Ayuda Hurricane

press release: Come out on January 14 from 7pm-midnight for this Spirited Women hosted Dance Party, Cocktail Competition Fundraiser at Tavernakaya to help benefit those affected by the passage of Hurricane Irma and Maria last Fall. The $5 door cover, tips and a percent sales from the whole night will go directly to Unidos Por Puerto Rico!

DJ Chamo will be spinning Latin vibrations while Spirited Women serve up tropical inspired libations and empanadas. And rally for your favorite bartender from 8-10pm in our Daiq(uiri) Off for Charity Competition.

*Thank you to our sponsors William Grant & Sons, Flor de Caña, Ancho Reyes, Breakthru Beverage Wisconsin, Karben4 Brewing and Tavernakaya for their generous donations and support.