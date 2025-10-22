DJs Azza, DH, Fuzzy Duck

to

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us on Wednesday October 22nd to help us raise money for our friend and DJ Sarah Akawa as she fights breast cancer! We’ll have DJs Azza, DH, and Fuzzy Duck in the booth setting the vibes…plus a special mocktail that we’ll be donating proceeds to as well as a percentage of our sales for the evening.

To donate now please visit her Go Fund Me page HERE.

Info

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Fundraisers
Music
to
Google Calendar - DJs Azza, DH, Fuzzy Duck - 2025-10-22 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DJs Azza, DH, Fuzzy Duck - 2025-10-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DJs Azza, DH, Fuzzy Duck - 2025-10-22 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DJs Azza, DH, Fuzzy Duck - 2025-10-22 17:00:00 ical