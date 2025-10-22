DJs Azza, DH, Fuzzy Duck

× Expand lolasmadison.com The DJ booth at Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge.

media release: Join us on Wednesday October 22nd to help us raise money for our friend and DJ Sarah Akawa as she fights breast cancer! We’ll have DJs Azza, DH, and Fuzzy Duck in the booth setting the vibes…plus a special mocktail that we’ll be donating proceeds to as well as a percentage of our sales for the evening.

To donate now please visit her Go Fund Me page HERE.