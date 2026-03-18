DJ Azza

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Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Elevate your Thursday night with Muse at MMoCA, the ultimate mix of art and nightlife. Gather your friends in the stylish Rooftop Lounge and look out to the Rooftop Sculpture Garden for a glimpse of spring. With a custom soundtrack by DJ Azza.

Learn more at mmoca.org/muse.

Info

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art at dusk.

courtesy Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events, Music
608-257-0158
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