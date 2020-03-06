B~Free & Quinten Farr

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: The Canopy Sessions. Enjoy LIVE music performed from the tropical canopy of the Bolz Conservatory! All proceeds benefit the Gardens.

$5 admission at the door - Cash Only.

Some things to keep in mind before you arrive:

  • Plan to enjoy the live music while strolling the tropical Conservatory. There is limited bench seating available. No carry-in chairs allowed.
  • A bar station will be available inside the Conservatory. The bar accepts cash and cards.
  • Front doors open at 4:30 p.m. - Conservatory doors open at 5 p.m.
  • First-come, first served - the maximum number of visitors allowed in the Conservatory will be continuously admitted as visitors cycle out.
  • Arrive with your whole party - line jumping is not permitted.
  • When entering the building you'll be notified if you will be immediately admitted into the Conservatory or directed into the waiting line.

Multi-faceted husband and wife combo B~Free & Quinten Farr come to Olbrich Gardens' Canopy Sessions for a joint performance! As fellow musicians, band leaders, educators & pinnacle members of the Milwaukee music scene, the pair brings their savvy technique and musical experience to the venue by way of flute, voice, piano & loops. With an array of jazz standards, covers & originals steeped in several genres, the duo is sure to deliver an array of soulful and jazzy sounds.

View Map
